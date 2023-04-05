ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was maintained at the previous week’s production level during the week ending March 31, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 5. Ethanol stocks were down nearly 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.003 million barrels per day the week ending March 31, unchanged with the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending March 31 was also unchanged.

Ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 25.136 million barrels the week ending March 31, down 391,000 barrels per day when compared to the 25.527 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 31 were down 767,000 barrels.