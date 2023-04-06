ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 104.03 million gallons of ethanol and 764,494 metric tons of distillers grains in February, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 5. Exports of both products were down.

The 104.03 million gallons of ethanol exported in February was down when compared to both the 117.82 million gallons exported the previous month and the 144.74 million gallons exported in February 2022.

The U.S. exported ethanol to nearly three dozen countries in February. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports at 42.19 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 10.28 million gallons and the U.K. at 9.74 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $288.43 million in February, down from both $325.6 million in January and $355.09 million in February 2022.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first two months of 2023 reached 221.85 million gallons at a value of $614.07 million, compared to 268.57 million gallons exported during the same period of 2022 at a value of $677.74 million.

The 764,494 metric tons of distillers grains exported in February was down slightly from 770,344 metric tons the previous month and down from 870,844 metric tons in February 2022.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in February. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 170,970 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 118,976 metric tons and Thailand at 55,054 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $252.82 million in February, down slightly from $252.83 million in January, but up from $245.89 million in February of last year.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first two months of 2023 reached 1.53 million metric tons at a value of $505.7 million, compared to 1.96 million metric tons exported during the same period of 20022 at a value of $530.56 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.