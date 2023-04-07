By U.S. Grains Council | April 07, 2023

In March, a delegation of public and private sector representatives from Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Colombia traveled to North Dakota to see the U.S. ethanol industry in action before attending the Renewable Fuels Association’s National Ethanol Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Hosted by the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council, the team visited a corn farm, a grain elevator, an ethanol plant and met with David Ripplinger of North Dakota State University while in the state.

“This mission allowed our Latin America and Mexico delegation members to learn first-hand about ethanol production and the supply chain in the United States, as well as to hear about the latest events and innovations in the biofuels sector,” said Federico Salcedo, USGC regional ethanol consultant. “We hope this mission will allow the delegation to return to their countries and continue promoting the biofuels policies that will have a great social, economic and environmental impact.”