ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up nearly 7 percent the week ending April 14, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 19. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.024 million barrels per day the week ending April 14, up 65,000 barrels per day when compared to the 959,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 77,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol reached 25.293 million barrels the week ending April 14, up 165,000 barrels when compared to the 25.128 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 14 were up 951,000 barrels.