The U.S. EPA on April 20 released new data on small refinery exemptions (SREs) that indicates two additional SRE petitions have been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard during the past month. A total of 27 SRE petitions are now pending, up from 25 that were pending as of mid-March.

Both newly filed SRE petitions are for RFS compliance year 2022. The 27 pending SRE petitions now include one for compliance year 2016, one for compliance year 2017, three for compliance year 2018, 11 for compliance year 2021, 10 for compliance year 2022, and one for compliance year 2023.

The EPA made no other changes to its online SRE data dashboard. Additional data is available on the agency’s website.