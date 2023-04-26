ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 6 percent the week ending April 21, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 26. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down nearly 4 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 967,000 barrels per day the week ending April 21, down 57,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.024 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending April 21 was up 4,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.306 million barrels the week ending April 21, down 987,000 barrels when compared to the 25.293 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 21 were up 341,000 barrels.