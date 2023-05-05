Sound leak detection and repair practices are essential to modern ethanol plant operations. Both procedural and high tech, LDAR is rooted in compliance, but closely tied to everyday maintenance and project planning.

Experts in the leak detection and repair (LDAR) business believe ethanol plants need to focus on pressure relief valves at the tops of fermenters, along with open-ended lines, or OELs, and a list of other infrastructure components within the plant. “These areas tend to have the most noncompliance-related findings,” says Andrea Foglesong, senior EHS consultant for PROtect LLC, an environmental-focused firm formed in 2020 though the merger of two long-established companies, ERI Solutions LLC and DBI Inc. Foglesong and other LDAR experts tell Ethanol Producer Magazine that the relevance of LDAR in ethanol production has never been higher. With new areas of focus, new strategies and updated best practices for compliance, producers are both compelled and obligated to stay up to date on LDAR.



The State of LDAR

Foglesong has been an environmental regulatory consultant in the ethanol industry for 22 years and she believes LDAR is being talked about more today than ever. “The value of a well-managed program can be seen in multiple areas of plant operational management,” she says. “New and improved technology is allowing facilities to decrease program costs, be more efficient in program implementation and improve the detection and monitoring of applicable components.”



A well-run LDAR strategy can keep a facility’s air permit in compliance, reduce product loss, reduce health and safety risk, lower air emissions and reduce exposure to fines or violations associated with non-compliance. In many cases, a successful LDAR program can also be used in the development of company-wide sustainability goals, she says.



Mike Ogden, project manager from Trihydro Corp., an engineering and environmental consulting firm, is another LDAR specialist focused on the goals of modern ethanol plants. Although the company has served the industry since 2004, Ogden and his team are currently assisting with permitting fugitive emissions calculations and actively engaged in assisting ethanol clients with carbon capture and sequestration projects. Most CCS projects are injection well projects that require full-spectrum environmental assessment and oversight, Ogden says.



Ethanol plants are required to implement an LDAR program because the facilities are subject to federal and state rules known as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency New Source Performance Standards Subpart VV and/or VVa. Therefore, regulatory policy drives the need for an LDAR program. EPA regulators play a role because the rule is federally enforceable. EPA and state agency regulators will identify program areas for increased enforcement oversight, and will audit a facility’s LDAR program to determine compliance with Subpart VV/VVa, according to Foglesong.



Plants that have a successful LDAR program or practice in place need to take note. Changes across the facility might require updates to the LDAR program, according to Ogden and Foglesong.



“Changes to the production process could mean the facility becomes applicable to different standards. For example, a facility that is managed under Subpart VV that goes under a large plant expansion may then have to implement Subpart VVa standards. Modifications affecting facility-applicable processes would require the plant to include those new or modified areas in the LDAR program, possibly requiring retagging, inventory update, and additional monitoring,” Foglesong says.



Sometimes it doesn’t have to be a change in production. Failure to implement an LDAR program that leads to enforcement action can include the need to implement higher-level standards, she adds.



EPA and state agencies have had an increased presence in the industry over the past several years with Clean Air Act section 114 requests for information or with unannounced site visits utilizing optical gas imaging cameras to observe possible emissions, Ogden says.



“Some states have also included additional monitoring requirements to facility operation permits based on results of these OGI camera inspections,” Ogden says.



An LDAR program today will typically include the tagging and inventory of all applicable components, monitoring of those components at regulatory-required frequencies and semiannual reporting of all monitoring events and leaks that may have been identified during the reporting period. According to Ogden, most programs include components from the fermentation area through to the storage areas and loading racks. In recent years, Ogden and his team have seen programs still lacking proper monitoring and instrument calibration practices, documentation of work practices, insufficient monitoring of events or frequency of monitoring events and, sometimes, incomplete recordkeeping.



“Many facilities do not maintain documentation of, or complete, the process of evaluating whether a capital expenditure could result in moving from a less stringent regulation to a more stringent program,” Ogden says, noting that some states are starting to add requirements to denaturant tank piping or adding monitoring requirements to the fermentation tank top equipment.



With more—and new—regulations from the federal and state side, Ogden says ethanol producers need to remember that although LDAR is an often-overlooked program with many moving parts, it requires attention regardless of who is completing the equipment monitoring and reporting. For example, he suggests, facility changes have an effect on the LDAR program and should be a part of every plant’s management of change program. Because regulatory agencies are paying closer attention to the ethanol industry, recordkeeping is critical. Plants should be performing LDAR program health checks before an audit occurs. And, for those facilities that are performing LDAR program monitoring and management internally and not using a third-party contractor, audits of an LDAR program are particularly important because they can make sure there is proper instrumentation, instrument calibration procedures and monitoring protocols.

Ogden’s team takes pride in building relationships with EHS personnel at the plant level, along with maintenance and operations teams. “We work to help educate facility personnel on the regulatory requirements, and not simply the identification of leaks, so we can operate as an extension of their team.”



Trihydro, like other third-party consultants, provides electronic and paper documentation to the facility at the completion of each monitoring event, and also follow-up to ensure the program is improving and records are complete and accurate.



Expert Ethanol LDAR Advice

From Foglesong’s perspective, there is much to consider about LDAR programs in ethanol right now. There is a heightened level of regulatory scrutiny within the industry, she says, pointing out that regulators out of Region V EPA (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin) have been visiting plants frequently to conduct audits. Third-party audits from outside experts can help plants prepare for those inspections.



In some cases, she says, the fines and penalties being seen are significant and could result in a consent decree for significant noncompliance.



Ogden and his team have also seen an uptick in EPA audits of ethanol plants. Based on information received from the audited ethanol facilities, EPA personnel are going onsite and using infrared cameras to identify emissions leaks on equipment identified in facility Title V air permits. The main camera focus is on the fermentation tanks and the beer well, including agitators, pressure relief or vacuum breaker valves, access doors and connectors.



The Trihydro team says that while theoretically this equipment should only emit carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), when not properly functioning, maintained or monitored, volatile organic compound emissions—such as vapor or acetaldehyde—can be potentially observed.



Both Odgen and Foglesong agree, a third-party contractor can help avoid any unknowns with LDAR. “We are knowledgeable on changing regulations, improved technology and have insight on policy development and compliance/enforcement matters,” she says. “Plants do not always have the adequate resources to properly implement the LDAR program, which can lead to program gaps.”

Jim Carter, CEO, and Jose Carrillo, director of engineering, for SOS Leak Repair have become go-to contractors for several industrial clients in need of leak repair services. SOS provides full-service leak repair solutions for in-place leaks under full-flow conditions no matter the pressure, process or time of day. So, what do modern repairs look like? Take a look at the methods used by SOS.



Advanced Carbon & Composite Wrapping

The flexible nature of carbon fiber allows the material to be applied to a wide array of shapes which can sometimes be necessary in the most challenging locations.

Typical Area: Leaky pipe, tank, flange or valve system

Common Applications: failing containment system or concrete support columns



Precision Freezing

Using a controlled liquid nitrogen pipe freezing system, SOS can provide a safe and cost-effective solution that temporarily isolates sections of pipe for as long as necessary. This can allow a system to continue running without the need to shut off or drain valuable materials.

Typical Area: Damaged areas that may require shutdowns

Common Applications: Sprinkler or water supplies



Field Machining

Sometimes damaged components are too big to go to a machine shop, or will take too much time to dismantle fully. SOS will bring machining onsite to rebuild a component.

Author: Luke Geiver

Printed in the June 2023 issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine