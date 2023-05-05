Little Sioux Corn Processors’ CEO and plant manager discuss the plant expansions, coproduct optimizations and debottlenecking successes behind the facility’s remarkable growth over two decades.

Little Sioux Corn Processors has grown steadily throughout its 20 years of production, expanding in stages while continuously seeking new ways to innovate and improve efficiency. Located in Marcus, Iowa, the plant opened with a 40 MMgy nameplate capacity in 2003 and has since quadrupled its output. The company’s CEO, Steve Roe, who has been with LSCP since its inception, tells Ethanol Producer Magazine that achieving benchmark-leading yields over the years has been a key measurement of success for the company, and a gratifying quest for its employees. “I think that’s something we should all be proud of here,” Roe says, reflecting on the plant’s journey of growth, past and present.



Throughout LSCP’s history, its production capacity expanded multiple times, Roe explains. The plant expanded to 52 MMgy in 2005, 92 MMgy in 2007, climbing to about 135 MMgy by 2015 before expanding to its current capacity of 165 MMgy in 2017. These expansions required LSCP to go from three fermenters and three whole stillage centrifuges up to 12 of each. Recently LSCP has started to pursue expanding even further, perhaps up to 190 MMgy. The LSCP board of directors, with assistance from the management team, hired an engineering firm to examine the plant’s flow to identify any bottlenecking issues and improvements the capacity jump would require. The study was expected to be complete by May or June.



Roe anticipates the changes that will be required, including expansion of distillation and grain capacity. Distillation is completely maxed out, he explains, and in order to expand further LSCP would need to change column sizing. “Then you’ve just got to follow suit—it’s a never ending [process]—one fix leads to another,” Roe says.



The plant's grain capacity has also grown since LSCP started up, beginning with 200,000 bushels and expanding up to 2.9 million currently. The possibility of expanding to 190 MMgy would necessitate additional grain storage capacity to “back it up,” Roe says.



Further expansion would require innovation due to the limited space on the plant’s 37-acre footprint, Roe explains. Space limitations will also create more steps for the expansion process and more capital cost per gallon than past expansions.



Innovating for New Opportunities

Since its inception, LSCP has been innovating and looking for ways to diversify. The plant was one of the first to install an oil centrifuge and sell distillers corn oil (DCO) into the market, currently selling DCO into the renewable diesel industry. Since that first centrifuge, the plant has added two more, and plans to add a fourth as soon as it is delivered. DCO has continued to be a key coproduct, reaching up to 70 cents or more per pound in recent months, Roe explains. “[Almost] 95 percent of it now is going into renewable diesel—nothing into feed that I’m aware of—and there’s a little bit, time to time, that we’ll send to biodiesel,” Roe says.



When LSCP first installed a DCO centrifuge, the plant produced around 0.4 to 0.45 pounds of DCO per bushel of corn. Now the plant produces 1.1 to 1.15 pounds of DCO per bushel of corn. “There’s a learning curve on all this equipment, you know there always is,” Roe says. “We’ve got much, much better at knowing how to keep the machines clean and flushed and rebuilt when we’re supposed to, and all the other things that go with it.”



In 2021, LSCP installed Fluid Quip Technologies’ trademarked Maximum Stillage Co-Products (MSC) system, starting it up in May of that year. Throughout the past two years, they have been working to fully integrate it into their plant’s process. “We’ve been ramping it up,” Roe says, explaining that his team has recently been able to bring the MSC equipment up to its full capacity. “So, today we’re making approximately 210 tons per day in corn protein,” he says. “And it’s being marketed—primarily going to local feeders and then into the eastern poultry market, and there is some that’s being exported to the Far East, Southeast Asia.”



Integrating the MSC system took time because of the complexity of integrating protein technology into the plant and operating it in a way that optimizes production. “It’s just as much an art as it is a science,” Roe says. Currently, LSCP’s dryer is the limiting factor in MSC’s production, which currently produces around 2.75 pounds per bushel of corn or 220 tons per day of AltioPro, the plant’s high protein coproduct. He explains that the MSC system would probably be able to give them 3.5 pounds per bushel of protein if they had the dryer capacity for it. “[We’re] bringing people in ... to look at the dryer and the burner management to see if we can increase our gas flows [in a way that brings] our corn protein production up, possibly up to 250 [tons per day],” Roe says. “Unless we add another dryer, that’s going to top it out.”



Debottlenecking

The first step to expanding the plant was a debottlenecking study done by engineering firm Nelson Baker Biotech, based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The study involved gathering operational data such as flows and pressures from across the plant, and then feeding that data into a modeling program. Ultimately, Nelson Baker will be able to tell the LSCP team what capacity potential currently exists for the plant, and what it would take to expand the facility to 190 MMgy.



After running the program, the engineering firm gives a plan of action including which pieces of equipment are lacking or sufficient for current and future needs. This was a “complex endeavor” Roe explains, because of the plant’s multiple expansions and the MSC system for protein.



A key part of LSCP’s success is its experienced team, which makes running the plant optimally day-to-day, along with the implementation of new technologies, possible, explains LSCP Plant Manager Chris Williams. “We’ve got team members that have been here since day one,” he says. “That’s a big [help].”



He further explains that one of the biggest challenges is working a new piece of equipment into the plant process and figuring out what other adjustments need to be made. “There’s always something out there to [try make] more efficient; we’re always trying to be more efficient and trying to get better, but it takes time and you’ve got to have a flat stable plant to do it with,” Williams says.



Challenges and Triumphs

Looking back over the years, Roe has seen a lot of development in the ethanol industry. Yields have improved and the variety of coproducts has increased.



“Yields gradually have gotten better; the enzymes have gotten better, and our components, the yeast has gotten better conversion rates,” Roe says. “And so, when we started out, [we were achieving] about 2.65 denatured gallons per [bushel], and now we’re right up next to 3 gallons on a denatured basis.”



He views these changes as vital developments that help the ethanol industry be competitive and maximize revenue. “But off those high yield times that, you know ... in the business, it’s a roller coaster. And if you can make more with less, it’s better to ride the storm, and then when it’s good, it’s really good,” Roe says.



Improving efficiency and diversifying revenue streams are important to LSCP’s future and the survival of the ethanol industry as a whole, according to Roe. “Be innovative enough to continue to change and find ways to make more with less. In other words, [find ways] to make more something with the same bushel,” he says.



The challenges LSCP has faced over the past 20 years include getting through the 2008 recession, which was a difficult time for many ethanol producers, as well as the more recent Covid pandemic. Roe explains that LSCP was able to run at half rate for about six weeks and work its way through it. The ripple effects of 2020, along with inflation, has led to long-lasting supply chain issues. LSCP is experiencing an estimated 36-week wait time on receiving a new oil centrifuge which was ordered last summer. “It’s coming on nine months, pretty close and it’s still not here,” Roe says. “And it doesn’t appear that all the parts to make it operate like it’s supposed to are going to be here for a while yet. It might be a [whole] year since we ordered it.”

LSCP produced its one billionth gallon in 2015, followed by its two billionth gallon in 2021, two high points for the plant, according to Roe. The plant has also been able to return its investors’ original investments 13 times over throughout its history. Roe is also proud of the fact that LSCP has been able to increase the value of corn and help improve the economy in northwest Iowa.



Moving forward, Roe believes that finding ways to remain competitive, such as decarbonization through carbon capture and sequestration, is important to the industry’s success. “Hopefully, there’s a way we can find a solution that everybody can live with because ... that’s the way we’re going, and if we can’t participate and lower our CI scores and sequester our CO2, that’s going to put us at a competitive disadvantage,” Roe says.



LSCP has practiced the ideal of pursing innovation and “making more with less” for the last 20 years. Looking for new ways to make more out of the corn kernel is a hallmark of ethanol production, and LSCP has made it into an art.





