U.S. operable biofuels production capacity increased in February, with gains for ethanol, biodiesel and renewable diesel and associated fuels, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 28. Total feedstock consumption was up slightly when compared to February 2022.

Total biofuels capacity reached 22.718 billion gallons per year in February, up 509 MMgy when compared to the 22.209 billion gallons per year of capacity in place the previous month and up 1.595 billion gallon per year when compared to the 21.123 billion gallons per year of capacity in place as of February 2022.

Ethanol capacity reached 17.395 billion gallons per year in February, up 176 MMgy when compared to the previous month, but down 28 MMgy when compared to the same month of last year.

Biodiesel capacity was at 2.063 billion gallons per year in February, up 12 MMgy when compared to January, but down 169 MMgy when compared to February 2022.

Capacity for renewable diesel and associated fuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates, reached 3.26 billion gallons per year in February, up 321 MMgy when compared to the previous month and up 1.792 billion gallons per year when compared to February 2022.

U.S. biofuel producers consumed 24.537 billion pounds of feedstock in February, down from 27.154 billion pounds in January, but up from 24.348 billion pounds consumed in February of the previous year.

An estimated 22.33 billion pounds of corn was consumed by U.S. biofuel producers in February, down from both 24.694 billion pounds consumed in January and 22.74 billion pounds consumed in February of last year. Grain sorghum consumption was at 208 million pounds in February, down from 264 million pounds the previous month, but up from 133 million pounds in February 2022.

Total soybean oil consumption reached 910 million pounds in February, with 536 million pounds consumed by biodiesel plants and 374 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel facilities. Total soybean oil consumption was at 941 million pounds in January, including 557 million pounds consumed at biodiesel plant and 384 million pounds consumed at renewable diesel facilities. Soybean oil consumption was at 741 million pounds in February 2022, including 519 million pounds consumed by biodiesel plants and 222 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel facilities.

U.S. biofuel producers consumed 207 million pounds of corn oil in February, down from 289 million pounds in January, but up from 188 million pounds in February of the previous year. Canola oil consumption was at 168 million pounds in February, down from 242 million pounds the previous month. The EIA withheld the volume of canola oil that went to biofuel production in February 2022 in order to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

According to EIA, biofuel producers consumed 404 million pounds of yellow grease, 192 million pounds of beef tallow, 33 million pounds of white grease and 22 million pounds of poultry fat in February. Consumption was at 404 million pounds, 199 million pounds, 41 million pounds, and 15 million pounds, respectively, in January; and at 306 million pounds, 130 million pounds, 38 million pounds, and 13 million pounds, respectively, in February 2022. The EIA withheld data on other types of waste oils, fats and greases consumed in order to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

An additional 63 million pounds of feedstock classified as “other” recycled feeds and wastes went to biofuel production in February, compared to 65 million pounds in January and 59 million pounds in February 2022. The EIA withheld data on yard and food waste feedstock and feedstock classified as “other” to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.