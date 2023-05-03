ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up nearly 1 percent the week ending April 28, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 3. Stocks of fuel ethanol declined by nearly 4 percent during the week.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 976,000 barrels per day the week ending April 28, up 9,000 barrels per day when compared to the 967,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending April 28 was up 7,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.363 million barrels the week ending April 28, down 943,000 barrels when compared to the 24.306 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 28 were down 524,000 barrels.