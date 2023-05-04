ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data showing that the 2023-’24 harvest season is off to an improved start. Ethanol production during the first half of April was up. Ethanol sales, however, were down.

The new sugarcane harvest season began April 1. Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 13.5 million metric tons of sugarcane during the first two weeks of the month, up from 5.3 million metric tons processed during the same period of last year. As of mid-April, 164 processing units were operational, including 154 that process sugar and 11 that produce corn ethanol. Only 84 production units were operational during the same period of 2022.

Mills in the region produced 767.9 million liters (202.86 million gallons) of ethanol during the first half of April, up 94.71 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Production included 479.9 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 25.5 percent, and 288 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, compared to only 12,000 liters produced during the same period of 2022.

Corn ethanol accounted for 236.3 million liters, or 31 percent, of production, up 43.72 percent when compared to same two-week period of last year.

Mills in the region sold 996 million liters of ethanol during the first half of April, down 5.5 percent, including 585.1 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 15.1 percent, and 411 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 12.8 percent. Domestic sales reached 940.4 million liters, down 8.4 percent, including 545.9 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 19.6 percent, and 394.5 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 13.5 percent.