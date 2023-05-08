ADVERTISEMENT

Aemetis Inc. released first quarter financial results on May 4, reporting progress with energy efficiency projects at its ethanol plant in Keyes, California. The company also discussed development of its dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) projects and proposed renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility.

Todd Waltz, chief financial officer of Aemetis, said the Keyes ethanol plant has been idle since late 2022 due to a 500 percent increase in natural gas pricing that would have resulted in a significant loss for the ethanol business. The company has taken advantage of the temporary shutdown to implement a significant maintenance turnaround and mechanical reconfiguration related to the company’s energy efficiency projects, Waltz said. Improvements include the installation of a new control system with artificial intelligence capabilities, and several other process upgrades, according to Eric McAfee, chairman and CEO of Aemetis.

According to McAfee, Aemetis is currently working through plans that will allow the company to restart the Keyes plant in the second quarter. Andy Foster, president of Aemetis Advanced Fuels and Aemetis Biogas, said upgrades made at the Keyes plant will allow the facility to operate using high-efficiency electric motors and pumps powered by low or zero-carbon renewable power sources, including the solar microgrid installed by the company and other local sources of renewable electricity. When the efficiency projects are complete in 2024, the company expects natural gas usage at the Keyes plant will be reduced by more than 80 percent.

“With the installation of a solar microgrid, mechanical vapor recompression, operation of the all-electric Mitsubishi Zebrex dehydration unit, and the replacement or upgrading of various heat exchangers and process equipment, Aemetis will lead the ethanol industry in energy efficiency and low carbon production,” Foster said.

Aemetis also plans to produce cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Upon restart in the second quarter, Foster said the company plans to implement the use of ethanol production enzymes that will allow the facility to recognize a portion of its production as cellulosic ethanol that qualifies for California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits through a significantly reduced carbon intensity (CI) for the qualified cellulosic gallons produced as well as a $1.01 per gallon federal tax credit. Foster also noted that the U.S. EPA is working through a rule-making process that could also potentially qualify the cellulosic gallons for the generation of D3 cellulosic biofuel renewable identification numbers (RINs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Waltz also reported that Aemetis’ dairy RNG operations produced 21,300 MMBtus from six dairy digesters during the first quarter. That RNG is currently being stored underground while the company awaits approval of a LCFS pathway for each digester.

According to Foster, Aemetis Biogas completed the installation and final commissioning of 40 miles of biogas pipeline during the first quarter. The company also completed commissioning of the biogas-to-RNG upgrading facility, as well as the RNG interconnection unit with PG&E’s pipeline.

Foster said four new digesters were brought online during the three-month period. Aemetis now has six fully operational diary digesters, with a seventh digester currently being completed. The company could begin construction on up to 10 more digesters this year, he said, depending on the timing of permitting and USDA financing.

McAfee discussed the proposed Riverbank SAF and renewable diesel project. During the first quarter, the company continued to make steady progress toward air permits and other building permits for the 90 MMgy facility, he said. The company looks forward to completing engineering and permitting in order to begin construction of the Riverbank project later this year, he added.

Aemetis also has a carbon capture subsidiary that plans to initially inject up to 400,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide produced by its biogas, ethanol and renewable diesel/SAF operations into two sequestration wells. The initial phase of construction includes drilling two characterization wells to provide data for EPA permitting. McAfee said the company expects to receive a permit for the first characterization well within the next month.

Aemetis reported first quarter revenues of $2.2 million, down from $52 million during the same period of last year. Gross loss was $1.3 million, compared to a $3.1 million gross loss reported for the first quarter of 2022. Operating loss was $12.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $10.4 million. Net loss was $26.4 million, compared to a net loss of $18.3 million during the first quarter of last year.