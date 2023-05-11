By N Bowdish Company | May 11, 2023

Little Sioux Corn Processors announced May 10 that it has contracted with N Bowdish Company to provide asset management services for its facility in Marcus, Iowa. Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of N Bowdish Company, will lead the Little Sioux Corn Processors business beginning July 1, 2023 as President and CEO. LSCP joins Elite Octane based in Atlantic, Iowa, and Siouxland Ethanol based in Jackson, Nebraska, in a growing list of companies under Nick’s leadership.

“We are pleased to engage N Bowdish Company as we position our business for continued success,” said Ron Wetherell, who has served for 19 years as Board Chair at LSCP. “Nick has a successful track record and the ability to keep LSCP on an upward trajectory from the solid foundation built by Steve Roe.”

Bowdish said, “Steve Roe has done a tremendous job building LSCP into an efficient, value-added agricultural enterprise in northwest Iowa. I respect and admire his industry-leading efforts and wish Steve all the best in his retirement. I look forward to working with the current staff and Board of Directors to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”