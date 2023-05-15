By Renewable Fuels Association | May 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association today thanked Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and eight additional Senate colleagues for a resolution naming May as national Renewable Fuels Month, “to recognize the important role that renewable fuels play in reducing carbon impacts, lowering fuel prices for consumers, supporting rural communities, and lessening reliance on foreign adversaries.”

Joining Ricketts as resolution co-sponsors were Sens. Deb Fischer (R-NE), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley, (R-IA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), and John Thune (R-SD).

“We thank these renewable fuel supporters in the Senate for recognizing the important role that low-cost, low-carbon ethanol plays in improving both the economy and environment,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Ethanol saves consumers money at the pump, helps clear the air, boosts national energy security, and supports jobs across the country. We are proud of the vital contribution the renewable fuels industry makes to our nation, and we are thrilled that, as a result of this resolution, ethanol and other biofuels will be celebrated every May.”

The resolution noted specifically, when it comes to ethanol: