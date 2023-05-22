By Renewable Fuels Association | May 22, 2023

The Renewable Fuels Association is pleased to announce the addition of KAAPA Partners Aurora LLC as the organization’s newest producer member. In February, KAAPA Ethanol Holdings closed on a joint venture with Aurora Cooperative and assumed a majority interest in its ethanol plant in Aurora, Nebraska, which has an annual production capacity of 100 million gallons. KAAPA Ethanol Holdings also owns and operates two other biorefineries in Nebraska, in Minden and Ravenna, and CEO Chuck Woodside represents these ethanol plants on the RFA Board of Directors.

“We are proud to welcome KAAPA Partners Aurora to RFA’s membership and we appreciate KAAPA Ethanol’s ongoing support and leadership within the association,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “KAAPA’s story is remarkable. After starting out two decades ago with one small ethanol plant in south-central Nebraska, the company has grown by leaps and bounds—but it has always stayed true to its roots and core values. The company has had a tremendous positive impact on Nebraska’s farm economy, and we look forward to continuing our work together at the national level.”

“KAAPA Ethanol has been a member of RFA for more than 20 years and we have seen first-hand the positive impact that they have made on our industry and the resources they have made available at the plant operations level,” said Woodside, who served as RFA’s Chairman in 2011-2012. “RFA has been an important part of our previous success, and we look forward to deepening that relationship with the membership of KAAPA Partners Aurora.”

Click here for more information on KAAPA Partners Aurora. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. All RFA producer members have voting rights on the RFA Board of Directors, which develops the association’s policies and priorities. Members also participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s member-run committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.