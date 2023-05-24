ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell slightly the week ending May 19, according to data released by the U.S. energy information administration on May 24. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down 5 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 983,000 barrels per day the week ending May 19, down 4,000 barrels per day when compared to the 987,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending May 19 was down 31,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.041 million barrels the week ending May 19, down 1.15 million barrels when compared to the 23.191 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending May 19 were down 1.671 million barrels.