The European Commission on May 23 announced it has closed its antitrust investigation into Belgium-based Alcogroup S.A. and its subsidiary Alcodis S.A. related to their alleged participation in an ethanol benchmarks cartel.

The Commission in December 2015 announced the opening of a formal antitrust investigation to determine whether or not three ethanol producers had manipulated ethanol benchmarks published by a price reporting agency, which is a breach of European Union antitrust rules. The three companies included Alcogroup, Sweden-based Lantmännen, and Spain-based Abengoa.

Abengoa in late 2021 admitted to its involvement in the cartel and agreed to settle the case for EUR 20 million ($20.52 million). Alcogroup and Agroetanol decided not to settle the cartel case with the Commission. As a result, the Commission in July 2022 announced charges against the two companies, noting the investigation was being carried out under the standard cartel procedure.

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, the Commission on May 23 said it has concluded that there is insufficient ground to further pursue the investigation against Alcogroup and has therefore decided to close its investigation against the company. The investigation as regards Agroetanol is still ongoing.