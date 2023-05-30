ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production Report for May, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in March was up when compared to the previous month, but down from March 2022.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 490 million bushels in March, up 11 percent from the previous month, but down 4 percent from March 2022. Usage included 91.7 percent for alcohol and 8.3 percent for other purposes.

Corn use for fuel alcohol in March was at 438 million bushels, up 10 percent from February, but down 3 percent when compared to same month of the previous year. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 91.5 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

The USDA withheld the volume of sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production in March to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 81,415 tons, up from 77,506 tons in February, but down from 103,439 tons in March 2022. Corn oil production reached 177,081 tons, up from both 160,215 tons the previous month and 174,657 tons in March of last year. Distillers dried grains production expanded to 387,438 tons, up from both 338,869 tons in February and 372,813 tons in March 2022. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.7 million tons, up from 1.56 million tons the previous month, but down from 1.88 million tons in March of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production was at 1.3 million tons, up from 1.16 million tons in February, but down from 1.38 million tons in March of last year. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 505,767 tons, up from 466,269 tons the previous month, but down from 562,599 tons in March 2022.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 48,872 tons, up from 44,421 tons in February, but down from 61,909 tons in March of the previous year. Corn gluten feed production reached 2932,483 tons, up from both 247,817 tons the previous month and 25,258 tons in March 2022. Corn gluten meal production reached 117,550 tons, up from both 108,496 tons in February and 109,130 tons in March 2022. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 187,120 tons, up from 185,051 tons the previous month, but down from 226,860 tons during the same month of last year.

At wet and dry mills, carbon dioxide captured was at 214,548 tons, up from 195,862 tons in February, but down from 249,346 tons in March 2022.