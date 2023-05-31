By Blue Biofuels | May 31, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Biofuels announces that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with World Energy Sustainable Products LLC (World Energy) that World Energy will purchase the finished products produced by Blue Biofuels and all their applicable environmental and tax attributes, including ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel. Blue Biofuels will register the various finished products with the relevant regulatory agencies (including the Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resource Board, and ASTM International) such that the finished products will qualify for use and any available credits. A final definitive agreement is expected to be reached before Blue Biofuels completes the buildout of its semi-commercial facility.

“I feel very pleased with the trust from and cooperation with World Energy Sustainable Products, they have the sales volume to absorb our products and bring them to the market, and they are very interested to further develop the markets for sustainable fuels. As we go along and our volumes and timelines get more final we will start filling in specific products and volumes to be brought to the market through World Energy,” says CEO Ben Slager.

“We’re happy to support Blue Biofuels’ efforts to bring new innovations to the marketplace,” said Michael Laznik, president of World Energy Sustainable Products. “The need for low-carbon fuels is only growing, and we are committed to being part of the collaboration and innovation necessary to find new and better solutions.”