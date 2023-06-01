ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up 2 percent the week ending May 26, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 1. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were up 1 percent. The agency also released weekly ethanol export data for the first time.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.004 million barrels per day the week ending May 26, up 21,000 barrels per day when compared to the 983,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending May 26 was down 67,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 22.332 million barrels, up 291,000 barrels when compared to the 22.041 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending May 26 were down 629,000 barrels.

According to the EIA, the U.S. exported approximately 54,000 barrels (2.27 million gallons) per day of ethanol the week ending May 26. No ethanol imports were reported for the week.