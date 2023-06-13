In today’s volatile commodity market, ethanol producers are diversifying corn oil production to increase profits by upgrading their commodity DCO to a cleaner oil, TruDCO—a low-impurity, low-moisture, and low carbon corn oil.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | June 13, 2023

In today’s volatile commodity market, ethanol producers are diversifying corn oil production to increase profits by upgrading their commodity DCO to a cleaner oil, TruDCO™—a low-impurity, low-moisture, and low carbon corn oil suitable for renewable diesel. Its production is enabled by CORE™, a modular technology in Corn Oil Refinement Equipment. CORE™ is an operator-friendly, efficient process with a small footprint and low costs. Developed by Trucent Separation Technologies, it combines years of vegetable oil processing experience with proprietary fluid separation techniques. This versatile technology can be implemented at any facility producing DCO or other renewable oils, offering a unique and robust solution.



Trucent specializes in fluid separation processes and offers tailored solutions for the specific needs of ethanol producers. Their expertise covers corn oil extraction technology, emulsion breaking, and centrifuge parts and repair services. These comprehensive offerings empower ethanol producers to enhance extraction, increase yields, and stabilize production for higher profitability. Trucent, based in Dexter, Michigan, has a proven track record of assisting ethanol plants in maximizing DCO extraction. They provide ongoing sales, technical service, process analytics, and optimization from their chemical laboratory. With their advanced process solutions like COSS-SL, TruDose, Ascent de-emulsifiers, and TruShield-SC, ethanol plants achieve greater DCO yields while significantly reducing chemical usage, meeting the rising demand for DCO efficiently.



Trucent's advanced offering, CORE™, combines their expertise in fluid separation with an Early-Adopter Support Program. The program provides analytical, quality, technical, and operational support, along with comprehensive oil sales and marketing services:



• Analytical equipment and tools to measure TruDCO™ product quality, as well as analytical training, validation, service, and support.



• Routine technical and operational support of the CORE™ module, including specialized technology parts, maintenance assistance, and oversight.



• Comprehensive oil sales and marketing services.



As ethanol producers face the challenge of harnessing the untapped potential of their corn oil extraction operations, many producers are implementing Trucent's advanced separation technologies and leveraging their services to boost corn oil production. Partnering with Trucent has allowed ethanol producers to gain access to the latest advancements in corn oil extraction to optimize their operations, resulting in greater DCO yields and improved overall profitability.