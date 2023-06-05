ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data showing that sugarcane processing and ethanol production were up during the first half of May. Ethanol sales were also up during the two-week period.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 43.98 million metric tons of sugarcane during the first half of May, up 28.25 percent when compared to the same period of 2022. Total sugarcane processing since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, reached 78.97 million metric tons, up 24.18 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Mills in the region produced 1.91 billion liters of ethanol (504.57 million gallons) of ethanol during the first half of May, up 15.26 percent when compared to the same period of 2022. Production included 1.08 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, up 1.28 percent, and 830.22 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 40.48 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 254.82 million liters, or 13 percent, of production during the two-week period, up 60.67 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Total ethanol production since the start of the current harvest season reached 3.67 billion liters, up 16.52 percent, including 2.21 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 4.84 percent, and 1.47 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 75.91 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 691.98 million liters of production, up 57.41 percent.

Mills in the south-central region sold 1.12 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of May, up 7.25 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Sales included 588.22 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 9.74 percent, and 529.17 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 35.63 percent.

Domestic sales included 573.72 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 11.14 percent, and 508.62 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 36.61 percent.