June 07, 2023

The Renewable Fuels Association’s office in the nation’s capital recently welcomed two new employees who will provide crucial assistance to RFA’s government and public affairs team. Paloma Dade joined the permanent staff on May 7 as the office’s full-time administrative assistant, and Ashley Viglione joined June 5 as a summer intern.

“We are excited to have Paloma joining our staff, as we know her experience will be an asset to our DC team in helping us achieve the policy goals of our organization,” said Troy Bredenkamp, RFA Senior Vice President for Government and Public Affairs. “We are also thankful that Ashley will be joining our staff in Washington as a summer intern. Ashley will be assisting in policy-related events and activities, and we are certainly looking forward to her contributions during her time at RFA.”

Dade has developed a diverse range of experience and skills as an administrative professional through working for Clason Point Partners as its administrative support specialist, as well as the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences as an accreditation administrative assistant. Her background includes college-level business courses at Montgomery College.

Viglione is a student at Denison University, where she is double majoring to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Environmental Studies, minoring in Sustainable Design. Her leadership positions include the Public Relations Committee Associate in the Women in Business Club and the Social Media Executive and Ambassador for the Women’s Lacrosse Team in the Missions 34 Club.