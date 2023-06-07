ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by 3 percent and reached a six-month high the week ending June 2, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 7. Ethanol stocks were also up by approximately 3 percent. Fuel ethanol exports were up significantly.

Ethanol production averaged 1.036 million barrels per day the week ending June 2, up 32,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.004 million barrels per day reported for the previous week, and the highest level of production reported since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending June 2 was down 3,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol reached 22.948 million barrels the week ending June 2, up 616,000 barrels when compared to the 22.948 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending June 2 were down 688,000 barrels.

Fuel exports for the week ending June 2 were at 97,000 barrels per day, up 43,000 barrels per day when compared to the 54,000 barrels per day of exports reported for the previous week.