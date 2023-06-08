ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 125.69 million gallons of ethanol and 777,617 metric tons of distillers grains in April, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 7. Exports of both products were down.

The 125.69 million gallons ethanol exported in April was down from both the 132.27 million gallons exported the previous month and the 185.19 million gallons exported in April 2022.

The U.S. exported ethanol to nearly three dozen countries in April. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports at 46.93 million gallons, followed by the Netherlands at 15.07 million gallons and India at 13.17 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $332.02 million in April, down from $341.93 million in March and $495.02 million in April of last year.

Total ethanol exports for the first four months of 2023 reached 479.81 million gallons at a value of $1.29 billion, compared to 578.85 million gallons exported during the same period of 2022 at a value of $1.52 billion.

The 777,617 metric tons of distillers grains exported in April was down when compared to both the 898,086 metric tons exported the previous month and the 813,749 metric tons exported during the same month of last year.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to more than 30 countries in April. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains at 157,338 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 111,573 metric tons and Indonesia at 73,341 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $259.7 million in April, down from $296.53 million in March, but up from $242.12 million in April 2022.

Total distillers grains exports for the first four months of the year reached 3.21 million metric tons at a value of $1.06billion, compared to 3.7 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $1.05 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.