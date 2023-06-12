ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reduced its forecasts for 2023 and 2024 fuel ethanol production in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released June 5. The forecasts for fuel ethanol blending were maintained.

The EIA currently predicts fuel ethanol production will average 990,000 barrels per day in 2023, down from the May forecast for 1 million barrels per day. The agency also reduced its forecast for 2024 fuel ethanol production to 1 million barrels per day, down from a forecast of 1.01 million barrels per day made last month. Fuel ethanol production averaged 1 million barrels per day in 2022.

On a quarterly basis, the EIA currently predicts fuel ethanol production will average 1 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2023, falling to 980,000 barrels per day in the third quarter and reaching 990,000 barrels per day during the final quarter of the year. Moving into 2024, fuel ethanol production is expected to average 1 million barrels per day in the first and second quarters, falling to 990,000 barrels per day in the third quarter and increasing to 1.02 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

Fuel ethanol blending is currently expected to average 930,000 barrels per day in 2023 and 940,000 barrels per day in 2024. Both forecasts were maintained from the May STEO. Fuel ethanol blending averaged 910,000 barrels per day last year.