June 13, 2023

Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, was recognized as the inaugural winner of the Women in Ethanol Award for her promotion, advocacy and commitment to the biofuels industry Tuesday morning at the world’s largest ethanol conference, the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW), taking place in Omaha, Nebraska, this week.



Skor was awarded this honor during the first-of-its kind award ceremony. Ethanol Producer Magazine recognized women within the ethanol industry and highlighted the crucial role women play in the growth and success of the industry. The award ceremony honored all women who have made significant contributions to the industry, whether it be through scientific research, business leadership, or advocacy efforts.



"This award is such an honor and I hope it encourages more women to pursue careers in biofuels--an industry that is thriving and poised for even greater success in the coming years," Skor said. "Thank you to BBI and to everyone in the ethanol industry for their support and recognition. As we move into a new era for biofuels, Growth Energy and I will continue to be there every step of the way, to lead this industry into an even brighter future."



Skor has led successful public affairs campaigns to strengthen the RFS, accelerate adoption of higher blends like E15, and drive major new federal investments in biofuel production and infrastructure. She led her members through the difficult COVID years, and the industry today is deriving more value from co-products, carries more political influence in Washington, DC, and is better poised to compete in the low-carbon economy. Upon joining the industry in 2016, Skor used her background in public relations to redefine the narrative around ethanol’s benefits, opening a new dialogue with women, millennials, and other consumers most likely to embrace higher blends at the pump. She successfully repositioned ethanol as an earth-friendly biofuel—a cleaner, more affordable fuel choice—using language embedded in the lexicon of industry, media, politicians and retailers. This effort continues with the Get Biofuel consumer education initiative.



“We are thrilled to name Emily as the first-ever recipient of the Women in Ethanol Award,” said Anna Simet, editor at BBI International. “We received many deserving nominations, which clearly demonstrates the magnitude of the roles that women in the ethanol industry have and continue to play.



“Though the workforce percentage of women in the ethanol industry is just around 30 percent, it’s about 5 percent higher than the energy workforce average,” Simet continued. “We look forward to continuing this annual tradition of celebrating the achievements of women in ethanol, as well as the underlining message that this is a very honorable, rewarding career path.”



Skor’s nominator pointed out her leadership and success in changing the narrative on the ethanol industry to a greener, safer fuel. “Skor is the CEO of the nation’s largest biofuel trade association, making her the most prominent, powerful woman in the ethanol industry.” Her nominator continued, “She has led the fight to strengthen the RFS, secure multiple waivers for uninterrupted access to E15, and drive major new investments in biofuel production and infrastructure. Under Skor’s leadership, Growth Energy has secured major legislative and regulatory victories, including expanded access to E15 under both the Trump and Biden administrations, unprecedented infrastructure investments by USDA ($600 million), and the highest ever volumes proposed by the EPA under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).”



The 39th annual FEW kicked off Monday, and will run through Wednesday, at the CHI Health Center. One of the largest FEWs in the last decade, the event has nearly 600 biofuels producers and 2,400 total attendees registered, plus hundreds of companies exhibiting on the event’s sold-out expo hall floor. Technical breakout sessions resume Tuesday afternoon and run through 5:00 pm Wednesday.



