By U.S. Grains Council | June 15, 2023

In May, the U.S. Grains Council’s ethanol team traveled to Toronto, Canada, to emphasize the significance of maintaining both the federal level policy, Clean Fuel Regulations, and Ontario’s existing provincial level E15 mandate to ensure a consistent rise of ethanol blending level increase and address any opposition to the mandate.

“As the largest province and top ethanol producer and consumer within Canada, Ontario represents a great opportunity to showcase how E15 can be implemented immediately,” said Makenzie Boubin, USGC director of global ethanol export development. “Ontario can continue its leadership within the Canadian biofuels sector with its thoughtful and strategic initiatives related to an E15 standard.”

While there, the group had the opportunity to hold constructive discussions with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of the Environment Conservation and Parks, the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and Rob Flack, a member of the provincial parliament of Ontario and the parliamentary assistant to the minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs.

Ontario’s E15 standard, which has passed as a final regulation, is currently in the process of being phased in, with a goal of 11 percent ethanol being utilized in 2025, 13 percent in 2028 and 15 percent being reached in 2030. The Council’s goal on this mission was to proactively address any opposition to the standard while discussing implementation techniques, retail integration and regulatory harmonization to ensure the successful E15 rollout.

Discussions centered around ethanol’s octane value, E85 hybrid technology, ethanol’s cost savings and environmental benefits calculated towards Ontario. Ontario produces nearly two-thirds of Canadian ethanol and robust, measured standards support and strengthen this important and vital industry.

“By articulating the multifaceted benefits of E15, this standard will decarbonize Ontario’s gasoline and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. This regulation certainly provides stakeholders a clear signal and is a boost to rural agricultural economies while saving consumers money at the pump,” Boubin said.

The Council will continue its efforts on Canadian engagements towards increased ethanol consumption. The Ontario E15 standard is a key mark achievement and was the first province to require E15 by 2030.