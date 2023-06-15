ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data on June 15, reporting that one new SRE petition was filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard in the past month. According to the agency, 28 SRE petitions are now pending, up from 27 that were pending as of mid-May.

The newly filed SRE petition is for compliance year 2022. The 28 pending SRE petitions now include one for compliance year 2016, one for compliance year 27, three for compliance year 2018, 11 for compliance year 2021, 11 for compliance year 2022 and one for compliance year 2023.

No other changes were made to the EPA’s online SRE data dashboard. Additional data is available on the agency’s website.