By Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. | June 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) a global leader in the production of high-purity cellulose specialty products, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at its new second-generation bioethanol plant located in Tartas, Les Landes France, on June 15, 2023. The plant’s construction commenced in January 2023. This event was attended by prominent individuals and RYAM’s executive leadership team members, including President and CEO, De Lyle Bloomquist.

RYAM, a pioneer in biomaterials technology, will further leverage the value in its wood-based feedstock (without competing with food) to produce second-generation (2G) bioethanol, an eco-friendly fuel with a ninety percent smaller carbon footprint than fossil fuel-based gasoline. By fulfilling the clean and renewable energy requirements of petrochemical companies in the European market, RYAM's bioethanol is expected to contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions.

“With the successful development of second-generation bioethanol products, RYAM is taking an important step toward achieving our BioFuture and promoting a more sustainable world,” said De Lyle Bloomquist, president and CEO of RYAM. “The strong demand for this innovative, renewable biofuel provides another example of how we can leverage our existing plants and knowledge of cellulose chemistry to provide innovative, biobased solutions.”

RYAM’s new bioethanol plant will capture residual sugars from existing biomaterials refinement processes and convert those sugars into 2G bioethanol. This project will enhance the circularity of the Tartas plant’s operation, resulting in a significant portion of RYAM’s primary raw material (sustainably sourced trees) being utilized towards higher-value commercial end uses.

“Second-generation bioethanol is about more than just introducing a new product pipeline. 2G bioethanol represents RYAM’s largest investment to date towards its more sustainable BioFuture,” said Christian Ribeyrolle, head of biomaterials at RYAM. “In collaboration with our customer, our 2G bioethanol provides a green biofuel alternative for Europe’s gasoline market and helps combat climate change by eliminating approximately 25,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.”

Designed to produce up to 21 million liters of bioethanol, the new facility is scheduled to begin commercial operation during the first half of 2024. The plant has received certification from ISCC EU, conforming with the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). RYAM has entered a long-term off-take (sales) agreement with a large international petrochemicals company to purchase the 2G bioethanol and financed a significant portion of its investment with low-cost green loans.