The Iowa Utilities Board on June 16 issued an order announcing the public evidentiary hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon dioxide pipeline will begin on Aug. 22. The hearing process is expected to extend into at least October.

Summit Carbon in January 2022 filed a petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit with the IUB to construct, operate and maintain approximately 687 miles of 6-to 24-inch diameter pipeline for the transportation of liquefied carbon dioxide within the state. The order issued June 16 establishes the complete procedural schedule and public evidentiary hearing for the proposed pipeline., including deadlines for intervention, filed testimony and reports.

The IUB said it will begin the hearing process with testimony of landowners subject to eminent domain and provide a video livestream for the entire hearing, allowing landowners and others who are unable to attend in person to observe the hearing remotely. Following testimony from these landowners, the IBU will evaluate the next step in the hearing.

Within the order, the IUB explains it is flipping its normal approach to this type of hearing by having the landowners subject to eminent domain begin as a way to promote procedural efficiency. By starting in August, the IUB said landowners subject to eminent domain are able to participate without the conflict of peak harvest months. The flipped approach is also expected to reduce the likelihood of having to recall Summit Carbon witnesses to address issues or comments made by landowners subject to eminent domain after the Summit Carbon witnesses have testified. By having the Summit Carbon witnesses appear later in the hearing, the IUB said those witnesses can address their direct testimony, testify to other parties’ cross-examination, and provide testimony addressing that delivered by landowners subject to eminent domain.

As part of the evidentiary hearing, IUB will hear evidence in favor of or opposing the proposed pipeline. Following the hearing, the IUB will consider all information presented, including comments and objections filed in the docket, before issuing a final decision and order. The IUB said it is dedicated to the delivery of well-reasoned decisions in a timely manner, no matter how difficult.

Summit Carbon’s proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) project aims to capture carbon dioxide produced at more than 30 ethanol plants and transport that carbon dioxide via pipeline to a location in North Dakota for secure geologic storage. In addition to Iowa and North Dakota, the project’s footprint includes pipeline routes through South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Additional information, including a full copy of the IUB’s order, is available on the agency’s website.