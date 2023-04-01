By POET | June 20, 2023

POET, the world’s largest biofuel producer, donated nearly $150,000 through its 2023 POET Community Impact Grant Program. All of POET’s 33 bioprocessing facilities across eight Midwest states and POET Terminal – Savannah, Georgia, participated in this year’s grant program.

POET Community Impact Grants are one-time grants of up to $4,000 for local non-profits, schools, churches, Earth-friendly groups, and individuals who are leading initiatives to improve their local communities.

“For over 35 years, POET has worked to change the world,” said Alyssa Broin Christensen, POET vice president of team and community impact. “We believe that making a positive, lasting impact starts in the communities we call home, with our friends, families, and neighbors. The Community Impact Grant Program was created to support the organizations and individuals who share our never-satisfied mentality to leave the world better than we found it.”

Eligible parties apply online for a chance to receive a grant from their local POET bioprocessing location. Applications are open from the end of March through the month of April. Team members at each respective location then select and award grant recipients.

This year the program received nearly 800 applicants across the POET network and ultimately awarded over 100 grants. Recipients ranged from local fire departments, schools, and libraries to parks, food pantries, and a variety of youth programs.

“POET’s grant program is a testament to our deep-rooted commitment to the betterment of our communities,” said Jeff Lautt, POET President and COO. “These deserving recipients are empowering young people, promoting health, and giving back to those in need, and we are proud to partner with them to help shape a brighter future. Together, we can make a lasting impact.”

For more information about the POET Community Impact Grant Program, visit poet.com/grants.