ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for June, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in April was down when compared to both the previous month and the same month of last year.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 468 million bushels in April, down 4 percent when compared to the previous month and down 1 percent when compared to April 2022. Usage included 91.5 percent for alcohol and 8.5 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol production was at 416 million bushels, down 5 percent from March and down less than 1 percent from April of last year. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 92 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

The USDA withheld the volume of grain sorghum that went to fuel alcohol production in April to avoid disclosure of data for individual operations.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 88,609 tons in April, up from 81,415 tons in March, but down from 106,992 tons in April of last year. Corn oil production was at 167,162 tons, down from177,019 tons in March, but up from 163,024 tons in April 2022. Distillers dried grains production was at 364,967 tons, down from 387,438 tons the previous month, but up from328,691 tons in April of last year. Distillers dried grains with solubles production fell to 1.62 million pounds, down from both 1.71 million pounds in March and 1.7 million pounds in April 2022. Distillers wet grains production was at 1.3 million tons, up slightly from March, but down from 1.32 million tons in April of last year. Modified distillers wet grains production fell to 470,528 tons, down from both 505,762 tons the previous month and 517,270 tons in April of the previous year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 46,599 tons in April, down from48,872 tons in March and 59,351 tons in April 2022. Corn gluten feed production was at 269,495 tons, down from 292,483 tons the previous month but up from 260,710 tons in April of last year. Corn gluten meal production was at 109,135 tons, down from 117,550 tons in March, but up from 102,677 tons in April 2022. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 194,485 tons, up from 187,120 tons the previous month but down from221,071 tons in April of last year.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured fell to 198,722 tons, down from both 213,846 tons in March and 220,545 tons in April 2022.