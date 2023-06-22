By U.S. Grains Council | June 22, 2023

To provide timely U.S. grains information to Chinese end users, the U.S. Grains Council’s Beijing office joined the U.S. pavilion at the 2022/23 China Animal Husbandry Expo (CAHE) organized by ATO Beijing to promote U.S. corn, sorghum and distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) in Chengdu in May.

This is the second time the Council has participated in the event organized by the China Animal and Agricultural Association (CAAA) that oversees the Chinese livestock industry.

“The 21st China Animal Husbandry Expo is one of the largest livestock shows in Asia. The exhibition at this year’s expo focused on the needs of intensive, modern animal husbandry with regard to technology, breeding, housing, health, farm inputs, management and services of poultry, pig, dairy, cattle and sheep,” said Manuel Sanchez, USGC director in China.

The Council’s booth attracted more than 200 visitors and staff distributed more than 150 copies of the 2022/23 U.S. Corn Harvest Report, 2022/23 U.S. Sorghum Harvest Quality Report and other promotional materials. Council staff also registered 69 new industry-professional followers to its official WeChat account during the three-day conference.

Additionally, Xiangqian Wang, president of the Pet Food Association, part of the China Feed Industry Association (CFIA), visited the Council’s booth to discuss potential opportunities for U.S. grains in the growing pet food industry.

Prior to the expo, Council staff also attended the Global Broiler Industry Conference that addressed specific challenges, opportunities and advancements within the Chinese poultry industry. The event highlighted U.S. broiler industry change and driving factors; chicken futures; EU waste management and practice; genetic selection; nutrition and feed formulation; disease prevention and control; market analysis; and consumer trends in the Chinese industry. The Council sponsored a speaker, Gordon Butland, who provided a virtual presentation on global feed market trends in the broiler industry.

“The China Animal Husbandry Expo, together with the pre-event conference, provides a platform for the Council to showcase its continuous efforts and long-term commitment to the development of China’s animal and livestock industry. This conference is also a good opportunity to strengthen the confidence in agricultural cooperation between the U.S. and China,” said Yantian Zeng, USGC program manager in China.