U.S. ethanol production was up more than 3 percent the week ending June 16, reaching the highest level since December 2022, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 22. Ethanol stocks were also up 3 percent, with exports up 14 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.052 million barrels per day the week ending June 16, up 34,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.018 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending June 16 was down 3,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 22.804 million barrels, up 578,000 barrels when compared to the 22.226 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending June 16 were down 672,000 barrels.

Fuel ethanol exports averaged 87,000 barrels per day the week ending June 16, up 11,000 barrels per day when compared to the 76,000 barrels per day of exports reported for the previous week. Data on weekly ethanol exports is not available for the corresponding week of 2022 as the EIA began reporting weekly data on fuel ethanol exports earlier this month. According to EIA data, no fuel ethanol imports were reported for the week ending June 16.