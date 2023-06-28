By Renewable Fuels Association | June 28, 2023

The U.S. corn ethanol industry continues to be a leader when it comes to employing military veterans, a new study released today by the U.S. Department of Energy reports. The veteran workforce in the ethanol industry is triple the rate seen in the national workforce average and higher than the petroleum fuels and general energy workforce.

“This report shows how, once again, the U.S. ethanol industry proudly leads the way in hiring military veterans,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper, himself an Army veteran and part of the RFA staff’s 20 percent veteran workforce. “The ethanol industry’s values and priorities, focused on American-made products that provide energy independence, align extremely well with those of our women and men in uniform, so it’s no surprise that we are attractive to veterans seeking employment. Military veterans know that they can continue to protect their fellow Americans and serve their country by producing a homegrown, cleaner, greener, and more affordable renewable fuel.”

Veterans made up 15 percent of the corn ethanol fuels workforce, which is a higher concentration than the 9 percent energy workforce average, according to the report, which was prepared by DOE’s Office of Energy Jobs. The petroleum fuels workforce is 9 percent veteran. Meanwhile, ethanol industry workers represented by a union or labor agreement make up 7 percent of the industry workforce, the same as the national workforce average and identical to that of the petroleum fuels sector, according to the report.

Cooper also noted that the DOE report underscores that progress is being made toward the industry goals of greater diversity. Females account for 31 percent of the ethanol industry workforce, well above the 26 percent average across all energy sectors. The petroleum fuels workforce, by contrast, is 25 percent female. The ethanol industry also hires more older workers, with 23 percent of its workforce aged 55 or older, compared to 18 percent for the petroleum fuels industry and 17 percent across the energy sector.

The portion of the ethanol industry workforce made up of Hispanic or Latino workers has grown from 9 percent in 2018 to 11 percent in 2022, while the share comprised of Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander workers has doubled from 1 percent to 2 percent. The shares of workers identifying as Black or African American has grown by two percentage points since last year, from 5 percent to 7 percent, and American Indian or Alaska Native (1 percent), Asian (6 percent), Black or African American (5 percent), and two or more races (5 percent) have held relatively steady.

Workers with disabilities comprise 4 percent of the ethanol industry workforce, double the average across all energy sectors and on par with the national average.