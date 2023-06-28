ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production for the week ending June 23 was unchanged from the previous week, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 28. Ethanol stocks were up 1 percent while exports were up nearly 20 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.052 million barrels per day the week ending June 23, flat with the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending June 23 was up 1,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 22.979 million barrels the week ending June 23, up 175,000 barrels when compared to the 22.804 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stock for the week ending June 23 were up 233,000 barrels.

U.S. fuel ethanol exports for the week ending June 23 reached 104,000 barrels per day, up 17,000 barrels per day when compared to the 87,000 barrels per day of exports reported for the previous week. Data on weekly ethanol exports is not available for the corresponding week of 2022 as the EIA began reporting weekly data on fuel ethanol exports earlier this month. According to EIA data, no fuel ethanol imports were reported for the week ending June 23.