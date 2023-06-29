By Renewable Fuels Association | June 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

With AAA projecting that a record number of Americans will hit the road for a long holiday weekend, the Renewable Fuels Association is reminding drivers that lower-cost, lower-carbon ethanol fuel blends are better for the environment and the family budget.

“This holiday weekend, American drivers can declare independence from foreign oil and battery minerals by choosing higher-ethanol blends,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Across the country, the lowest-cost fuel available at the pump is the fuel with the highest content of ethanol, whether that is E10, E15, or E85. E15 is typically sold for 15-25 cents per gallon less than E10 and up to $1 per gallon less than gasoline with no ethanol. And if you’re lucky enough to drive a flex fuel vehicle, E85 offers even greater savings. At the same time, drivers choosing ethanol blends are supporting an American-made product that is better for the environment and the air our families breathe. Renewable fuels like ethanol help our rural economy grow and are part of a balanced portfolio of products that both feed and fuel our great country. What better time to celebrate the benefits of ethanol to American families than on the Fourth of July?”

Cooper pointed out that the U.S. ethanol industry supports more than 420,000 American jobs and has a higher-than-average percentage of workers who are military veterans. And ethanol also promotes energy independence; in 2022 alone, the use of ethanol in the U.S. fuel supply reduced crude oil imports by over 600 million barrels.

To celebrate ethanol’s benefits and help drivers fuel up with American-made renewable fuels, RFA this summer is rewarding drivers with free fuel for helping us report fuel prices around the country, by submitting prices to E85prices.com or sharing them on Twitter. Click here for details on the contest, which runs through Labor Day.