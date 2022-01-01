By ADM | January 11, 2022

Wolf Carbon Solutions US LLC and ADM, a global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing, today announced that they have signed a Letter of Intent paving the pathway toward further decarbonization of ADM’s footprint via construction of a pipeline – developed, owned and operated by Wolf Carbon Solutions – which, together with a commercial agreement, will allow for the capture, compression and transportation of carbon dioxide produced at ADM’s Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, facilities.

Designed as the backbone infrastructure needed to support the region’s lower carbon transition, the 350-mile steel trunk line will be capable of transporting 12 million tons of CO 2 per year. The pipeline will offer dedicated capacity to transport CO 2 from ADM’s ethanol and cogeneration facilities in Clinton and Cedar Rapids to be stored permanently underground at ADM’s fully permitted and already-operational sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois. The pipeline would have significant spare capacity to serve other third-party customers looking to decarbonize across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley.

“This partnership is an excellent example of industries working together to decarbonize and deliver upon their ESG strategies and commitments,” said David Schmunk, president, Wolf Carbon Solutions. “Our organizations offer a great combination of complementary skills and experience — ADM with more than 10 years of experience owning and operating CO 2 sequestration wells, and the Wolf Carbon Solutions team with expertise in owning and operating carbon capture facilities and pipeline transportation systems, including North America’s largest third-party CO 2 pipeline in Alberta, Canada. We are delighted to share our expertise to further the effort to develop low carbon fuels in the U.S.”

ADM’s carbon capture and sequestration capabilities in Decatur have allowed it to safely and permanently store more than 3.5 million metric tons of CO 2 a mile and a half under the surface of the earth, and have paved the way for increased decarbonization of the company’s operations, including its announcements in 2021 of a partnership to construct a zero-emissions power plant adjacent to the company’s Decatur corn complex, and its achievement of the wheat milling industry’s first carbon-neutral footprint.