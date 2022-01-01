By BASF | January 26, 2022

BASF Enzymes LLC and Innospec Fuel Specialities LLC have entered into a distribution agreement to increase the overall value to the customers and to show their commitment to the ethanol yield industry. As part of this collaboration, BASF will be the distributor of DCI-11 Plus ClearTrak – a concentrated corrosion inhibitor – to ethanol plants located within the United States.

“We are excited to partner with Innospec and to add an industry leading technology to our enzyme and chemistry portfolio. This partnership allows BASF to broaden our portfolio and offer DCI-11 Plus ClearTrak along with our industry leading Sales and Technical Support,” said Jeffrey Carver, sales manager, BASF Enzymes LLC.

DCI-11 Plus ClearTrak is an enhanced amine buffer formulated to prevent metal corrosion and maintain ethanol pHe with in specification requirements. As a multi-purpose additive, it is for use in fuel ethanol and fuel oxygenate blends. It is specially formulated for improved pHe-control, excellent low temperature handling and contains a colorless marker for easy treat rate verification.

Vali Jerome, vice president of global business operations, said, “We are extremely pleased to combine our 80 years’ experience treating corrosion with BASF’s ethanol plant expertise. We believe our ClearTrak colorless marker technology will transform the ethanol corrosion inhibitor market with consistent corrosion and buffer performance coupled with effortless field additive concentration monitoring.”

Both BASF and Innospec are participating in the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) taking place in Minneapolis on June 13-15, 2022.