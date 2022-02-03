By Ocean Park | February 03, 2022

A once-traditional ethanol plant that transformed itself into one of the largest producers of grain-based, high quality specialty alcohols in the U.S. has a new owner.

CC Industries Inc. recently announced that it has acquired CIE. Headquartered in Marion, Indiana, CIE operates a world-class, commercial-scale distillery, which serves customers from Fortune 500 spirit, food and fragrance brands to niche artisan craft distilleries.

Ocean Park acted as exclusive financial advisor to CIE on the transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Originally built as an ethanol plant in 2007, it was retrofitted to produce Grain Neutral Spirits under the leadership of CEO and President Ryan Drook. The company’s alcohols are highly sought after across various high-value end markets, including spirits, beauty and personal care, food and flavorings, medical-life sciences and other industrial uses.

“Ocean Park was honored to help CIE achieve this important milestone, whose CEO has shown visionary leadership in transforming the business and adapting to market demand,” said Mark Fisler, Ocean Park managing director. “This transaction was an excellent outcome for both parties, and we believe more such transactions could be on the horizon as the ethanol industry continues to consolidate.”

Although now owned by CCI, a family-owned holding company based in Chicago, the leadership and staff at the facility will remain intact.

“Ocean Park did an exemplary job in evaluating our strategic alternatives and executing on a comprehensive sale process that generated interest from numerous parties,” Drook said. “Ocean Park’s expertise in M&A transactions, industry knowledge and deep relationships with financial and strategic parties contributed to this successful transaction.”

“We are proud to apply our expertise toward the dynamic high-quality alcohols industry,” added Eric Ouyang, Ocean Park managing director. “CIE has built an extraordinary business that is poised for continued growth under CCI’s ownership.”