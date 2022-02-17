ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has launched a new grant program that will award up to $6.61 million to support equipment upgrades at eligible fuel locations with the aim of expanding consumer access to E15.

“Encouraging stations to offer higher biofuels blends to customers is an immediate step we can take to lower carbon emissions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “It not only will help us meet Minnesota’s climate goals, but also strengthens our agricultural and rural economies, and the state’s as a whole.”

The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award between $199,000 and $5,000 per project to offset the cost of investing in retail petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment certified as compatible with blends of motor fuel containing at least 25 percent ethanol. Grants may be expended over a three-year period, for projects with a start date between June 2022 and June 2023. Applicants must commit at least 35 percent of total project cost as a cash match.

If any of the $6.61 million in program funds remain eligible after current funding round, the MDA said a second round of grants will be offered later this year.

Eligible applicants include retail petroleum dispensers in Minnesota with no more than 10 retail petroleum dispensing sites, regardless of their location. This includes retail service stations, convenience stations and hypermarket fueling stations. Fleet operators are not eligible to apply for the grant program.

Applications for the program are due March 17. Additional information is available on the MDA website. https://www.mda.state.mn.us/grants/agri-biofuels-infrastructure