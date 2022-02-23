By Renewable Fuels Association | February 23, 2022

The National Corn Growers Association received the Renewable Fuels Association’s 2022 Ethanol Industry Award in recognition of the group’s dedicated and sustained efforts on behalf of the ethanol industry over the last 40 years. The award, RFA’s highest recognition, was presented at the 27th annual National Ethanol Conference, which wraps up today in New Orleans.

“RFA and NCGA have worked together for decades on policy, market development, research, and promotional efforts aimed at growing our nation’s ethanol industry,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “NCGA CEO Jon Doggett was personally involved in the very early negotiations with RFA, the oil industry, and other ag groups in an effort that ultimately led to the passage of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. That legislation created the RFS and set the ethanol industry on a growth path few could have imagined. And it was NCGA that laid out the first vision for a 15 billion bushel corn crop and 15 billion gallons of ethanol by 2015 that became the blueprint for expanding the RFS in 2007. Still today, NCGA continues to lead, being the driving force behind the Next Generation Fuels Act, which would build upon the success of the RFS by capitalizing on ethanol’s high octane and low carbon benefits.”

Cooper added that NCGA has collaborated with RFA over the years on countless research and ethanol promotion efforts, such as technical work, market development programs, ethanol export initiatives, co-products research and development, and economic studies. “This is what a real partnership looks like, and we are so proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends at NCGA as we identify and seize new opportunities for ethanol and agriculture moving forward.”

Cooper also recognized five ethanol industry leaders and RFA board members who have retired or announced retirements in the past year: Charlie Wilson, Trenton AgriProducts; Steve Markham, CHS; Carl Sitzman, E Energy Adams; Jim Leiting, Big River Resources; and Randy Doyal, Al-Corn Clean Fuels. “I cannot overstate the valuable contributions that these guys have made to the ethanol industry. They will always have a home at the RFA, and I am doing everything I can to keep all of these guys involved in the industry in some form or fashion as we move forward.”