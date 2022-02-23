ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration is recruiting participants for the Clean EDGE Asia Business Development Mission to Indonesia and Vietnam. Biofuels companies are among those encouraged to participate.

The mission is scheduled to take place June 6-10 with stops in Indonesia and Vietnam, with an optional stop in the Philippines June 13-14. The mission, previously named the Asia EDGE Business Development Mission was initially scheduled for March 16-24, 2020. The mission was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A notice published in the Federal Register explains that the mission now being organized under the Biden-Harris administration’s new Indo-Pacific clean energy initiative, Clean EDGE Asia, and is focused on promoting U.S. products and services exports that strengthen energy security, enhance energy access, promote open and efficient energy markets, and advance clean energy and climate goals in Southeast Asia.

The mission aims to support the U.S. vision to grow sustainable, secure and clean energy markets throughout Asia by promoting U.S. exports, mobilizing private sector investment, removing trade barriers, and strengthening standards and procurement practices.

Mission participants will have the opportunity to meet with key Southeast Asian decision makers to discuss how to foster policies, regulations and financial investment that supports the development of sustainable, secure, and profitable energy markets. According to the ITC, mission participants will network with regional government officials, be introduced to prospective business partners, and facilitate discussions on best practices in their areas of technical expertise. Participants will gain market insights, make industry contacts, solidify business strategies, discuss enabling policies, and advance specific projects, with the primary goal of increasing U.S. exports of products and services to the Indo-Pacific.

Representatives of the biofuels industry are among those identified by the ITC as best prospects for the mission.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.