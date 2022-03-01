By ICM Inc. | March 09, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ICM and Agribrasil have signed an agreement to develop a greenfield dry-mill grain ethanol production facility near Canarana in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso.

The facility will utilize ICM’s proprietary process technologies, including Base Tricanter System (BTS) for corn oil recovery, patented Selective Milling Technology (SMT) for milling optimization, and patented Fiber Separation Technology (FST) for fiber removal before fermentation. These technologies will allow Agribrasil to efficiently maximize ethanol production and corn oil recovery. The plant’s design will also feature a distributed control system (DCS), allowing operators to automate and adjust production levels using state-of-the-art computer technology.

“ICM has demonstrated clear leadership in ethanol process design,” said Fred Humberg, CEO of Agribrasil. “They truly value our goal of innovating and improving plants over time. We look forward to experiencing operational efficiencies, cost savings and a multitude of other benefits that will come with using ICM technologies to produce corn-based ethanol.”

According to Humberg, the benefits will also include energy savings. He estimates that Agribrasil will be able sell over 55,000 megawatts of surplus electricity back to the grid.

The new plant will have a grinding capacity of 1,700 metric tons of corn daily, producing over 260 million liters of anhydrous ethanol per year. In addition to ethanol, Humberg expects the plant to produce over 9,000 metric tons of corn distillers oil and over 185,000 metric tons of standard DDGS.

“We are excited to work with Agribrasil on this opportunity to solidify corn-based ethanol production in the Brazilian market,” said Issam Stouky, ICM’s director of global business development.

Brazil has long depended on sugar cane as a feedstock for ethanol production. However, the country’s abundant supply of corn crop has become an increasingly popular alternative for manufacturing renewable fuel and increasing the national supply of protein. With an established presence in Brazil, ICM continues to play a role in helping South American investors discover its process technologies, which are designed to capitalize on corn and accelerate ROI through industry-leading operational efficiencies.