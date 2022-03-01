By BBI International | March 11, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethanol Producer Magazine announced this week the preliminary agenda for the 2022 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) and co-located events taking place June 13-15, 2022, at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



This year’s agenda includes three co-located events: Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit, Ethanol 101, and the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit.



“The response to our call for abstracts this year was incredible,” said Tim Portz, program director. “The agendas for the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit and the Biodiesel and Renewable Diesel include a broad and impressive array of industry expertise. Our agendas include everything from yeast health to the permitting of carbon sequestration of well sites. There will not be a more comprehensive collection of biofuels expertise available anywhere else in the world this year.”



The program includes nearly 120+ presentations across multiple consecutive tracks and events, including:

• Track 1: Production and Operations

• Track 2: Leadership and Financial Management

• Track 3: Coproducts and Product Diversification

• Track 4: Infrastructure and Market Development

• Carbon Capture & Storage Summit

• Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit

• Ethanol 101



One registration will give attendees access to the FEW and all co-located events. Production Facilities of ethanol, biodiesel, advanced biofuels/biochemical, cellulosic ethanol, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel receive unlimited free registrations.



“We are extremely pleased with the number of companies who want to be a part of this year’s agenda,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing, and sales at BBI International. “It really demonstrates how people are excited to attend this in-person event and promote new technologies and services within the industry.”



The main agenda for the FEW and all co-located events can be viewed online.





