ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan on March 22 issued a statement in support of National Agriculture Day thanking farmers for their work to produce food, feed, fuel and fiber. Regan also discussed the importance of the agency’s recently rechartered Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Advisory Committee (FRRCC).

“The contributions of America’s farmers and ranchers to our economy, our national security and our daily lives are truly indispensable,” Regan said. “Despite the increasing impacts of climate change, supply chain disruptions from the pandemic, and recent volatility in markets, our agricultural producers work tirelessly to put food on our tables. I am so grateful for those who wake up every day to ensure our country and the world has an abundant supply of food, feed, fuel, and fiber and I look forward to our continued partnership with the agricultural community to strengthen the productivity and resilience of our system while delivering on our mission to protect human health and the environment.

“In support of this mission, I am pleased to announce that EPA has recently rechartered the Agency’s Farm, Ranch & Rural Communities Advisory Committee, which provides independent advice and recommendations on environmental issues important to our agriculture and rural communities,” Regan continued. “America’s farmers and ranchers find themselves on the front lines of the climate crisis, facing increasing impacts from extreme weather events like severe storms, widespread flooding, prolonged drought, and more frequent wildfires. That’s why today, I am issuing a new charge topic for the FRRCC to evaluate the agency’s policies and programs at the intersection of agriculture and climate change. For the next two years, I am asking the committee to consider how EPA’s tools and programs can best advance the U.S. agriculture sector’s climate mitigation and adaptation goals, ensuring EPA can support farmers and ranchers in their efforts to reduce emissions and accelerate a more resilient food and agriculture system.”

The FRRCC was established in 2007 and aims to provide advice and recommendations to the EPA on environmental issues and policies that are important to agriculture and rural communities. The EPA on Feb. 10 published a notice renewing the FRRCC for an additional two-year period.

The new charge topics document issued by Regan explains that U.S. farmers and ranchers are on the front line of the climate crisis, facing extreme weather events that threaten to erode agricultural productivity.

The charge document also outlines six specific topics that may be addressed as part of the FRRCC’s evaluations over the next two years, including the improved quantification of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions from low-carbon biofuels and alternative manure management systems and other methane reduction practices.

Additional information on the FRRCC is available on the EPA website.