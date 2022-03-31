ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. farmers are expected to plant 89.5 million acres of corn in 2022, down 4 percent from last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistic Service’s Prospective Plantings report, released March 31.

Acreage decreases of 200,000 or more are expected in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Record high corn acreage is expected in Nevada and South Dakota, with record low corn acreage expected in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The USDA also released its latest quarterly Grain Stocks report on March 31. As of March 1, total corn stocks were at 7.85 billion bushels, up 2 percent when compared to March 1, 2021. On-farm corn stocks were up 1 percent, while off-farm stocks were up 3 percent.