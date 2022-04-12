By Green Plains Inc. | April 12, 2022

Green Plains Inc. today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, outlining environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, progress and targets. Specifically, the report highlights the significant progress already achieved toward Green Plains’ commitment to carbon neutrality in operational emissions by 2050, enhanced governance practices, enhanced diversity in workforce recruitment practices and expanded safety best practices. Notably, the company conducted a comprehensive materiality assessment in conjunction with the report, to ensure alignment with stakeholder ESG priority areas.

“The materiality assessment included in our second sustainability report highlights our dedication to the elements of ESG that are highest priorities to our key internal and external stakeholders,” said Todd Becker, president and CEO. “Customers, employees and investors want to know that we are focused on producing low-carbon ingredients, reducing our overall environmental footprint and providing a safe work environment. With each year’s sustainability report, our ESG focus will continually evolve with increasing transparency and accountability.”

The following achievements and enhancements are outlined in the 2021 report:

•35 percent reduction in operational emissions from 2018 baseline •24 percent decrease in OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate from 2020 •Alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) •Increased focus on natural capital, biodiversity and land stewardship

“The 2021 Sustainability Report also reaffirms our commitment to improving energy and water usage, and increasing our positive impacts on the communities we serve,” Becker concluded.

Find Green Plains’ 2021 Sustainability Report here.