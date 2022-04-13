ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by approximately 1 percent the week ending April 8, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 13. Fuel ethanol stocks were down more than 4 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 995,000 barrels per day the week ending April 8, down 8,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.003 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending April 8 was up 54,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.803 million barrels the week ending April 8, down 1.1 million barrels when compared to the 25.903 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 8 were up 4.285 million barrels.